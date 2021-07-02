No. 18 Buccaneers suffer road loss to No. 1 Trinity Valley, 71-60

With the loss, the Buccaneers now hold a 1-1 conference record and 5-2 overall record.

BRENHAM, Texas — No. 18 Blinn women’s basketball suffered a road loss and its first conference loss to No. 1 Trinity Valley Community College, 71-60, Saturday afternoon.

With the loss, the Buccaneers now hold a 1-1 conference record and 5-2 overall record.

“Our kids really struggled with turnovers and scoring the majority of the game,” head coach Jeff Jenkins said. “I was proud of our mental toughness when things were going wrong and how we finished with a strong fourth quarter.”

Three Buccaneers scored double-digit points against the top-ranked team in the nation. Telisha Brown led Blinn with 14 points, while Hailey Atwood and Keaundra Eddings each scored 12. Ah’Jaya Johnson also contributed seven points for the Buccaneers.

Blinn and Trinity Valley played a close first quarter as the Lady Cards only edged the Buccaneers out by one point, 18-17. Trinity Valley managed to extend its lead to 34-24 at the break.

The Lady Cards built their lead to 57-40 in the third quarter. The Buccaneers came back strong in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 points and holding Trinity Valley to 14.