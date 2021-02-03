No. 20 Blinn tops Kilgore, 88-78

The Buccaneers sink 14 3-pointers in win

BRENHAM, Texas — The No. 20 Blinn women’s basketball team sunk 14 3-pointers in its 88-78 victory over Kilgore College Monday afternoon in the Kruse Center.

The Buccaneers now hold a 6-3 overall record and 2-1 conference record.

“I thought we competed really well since we haven’t competed since Feb. 10,” head coach Jeff Jenkins said. “We played a Kilgore team who was 4-3 in conference and we were 1-1, so that is a huge difference in conference games, and I was surprised at how well we competed. That was a good win against Kilgore after that many days off.”

Four Buccaneers scored double-digit points in the win. Hailey Atwood led Blinn with 21, and Keaundra Eddings, Rebekah Malik, and Jessica Soders each scored 13. Telisha Brown was next with nine points, while Deja Adrian scored eight.

“It felt good to be back on the court and we came back working hard after the storm,” Adrian said. “Our team did a really good job playing together and keeping their composure, especially in the fourth quarter. Our ball movement was really good in the beginning and we used teamwork, defense, and rebounding to help us get the win.”

The hot-shooting Buccaneers sunk seven 3-pointers in the first quarter to open the game with a 25-14 lead. Malik led the way with three shots from downtown for nine points. Blinn was able to hold onto the early lead for the rest of the game.

In the second quarter, Briauna Johnson hit a 3-pointer to keep Blinn on top 37-19. Kilgore rallied to end the quarter on a 9-1 run, but the Buccaneers maintained a 38-28 lead at halftime.

Brown led the Buccaneers in the third quarter with nine points. Kilgore went on an 8-1 run to trail by eight, but Atwood’s two free throws and Brown’s 3-pointer put Blinn on top 55-42. Eddings hit a shot from downtown for Blinn to finish the quarter with a 63-52 lead.

Blinn went on a 6-0 run in the fourth quarter to lead 71-58. With less than three minutes remaining, the Buccaneers went on another 6-0 run to lead 82-66. In the final minute, Blinn made six free throws. Adrian made the final two for the 10-point win.