BRENHAM, Texas — The Blinn College women’s basketball team will enter the NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship tournament as the No. 7 seed in the 24-team field.

The field for the Lubbock, Texas, tournament was announced during the NCJAA Division I Women's Basketball Selection Show on Sunday. The tournament begins Wednesday, March 16, and concludes with the championship game on Monday, March 21.

As the seventh seed, 17th-ranked Blinn (28-4) will have a first-round bye and face the winner of 10th-seeded New Mexico Junior College and 23rd-seeded Jones College in the second round at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17.

The Buccaneers earned an automatic bid with an 85-74 victory over 11th-ranked Trinity Valley Community College in the Region XIV Tournament title game Saturday in Jacksonville, Texas.

The No. 7 seed is Blinn’s highest in its four trips under 20th-year head coach Jeff Jenkins. The Bucs last qualified for the tournament during the 2015-16 campaign and entered as the 12th seed.

“I think we deserve it and we’re proud of our players,” Jenkins said. “I think our body of work was worthy of a bye. I’m proud that we went from 17th to a top-eight team in the nation. During our regional tournament, the selection committee must have seen that we were a top-eight team in the nation, so I’m proud our players are getting the recognition they deserve.”

The Buccaneers are 5-3 in the national tournament under Jenkins, going 1-1 during the appearance in 2016 after opening play with a victory over Itawamba Community College.

“We always put up a good showing,” Jenkins said. “I expect the kids to play hard, make plays, and do well.”

Blinn will be joined in the tournament by region counterparts Trinity Valley and 13th-ranked Tyler Junior College, each of which received at-large bids. Trinity Valley was awarded an 11th seed, while Tyler is seeded 16th.