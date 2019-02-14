BRENHAM, Texas — Blinn College women’s basketball (10-15, 3-10) fell to Coastal Bend College, 86-78, in overtime, Wednesday night.

Alexus Wykoff led the Buccaneers with a season-high 27 points, while Missy Archie followed with 15. Imani Wimbish-Gay was next with 11 points and Alexus Brigham scored 10.

The Buccaneers opened the game strong, building a 10-point lead (19-9) in the first quarter. Blinn kept the momentum rolling, increasing its lead to 12 points (40-28) at the break.

In the third quarter, the momentum shifted in Coastal Bend’s favor. Coastal Bend outscored Blinn 26-16 in the quarter to narrow in on the Buccaneers 56-54 heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Coastal Bend grabbed a 72-69 at the 2:07 mark, but the Buccaneers fought back with a 4-1 run to send the game into overtime at 73-73.

Coastal Bend took back the momentum in overtime, outscoring Blinn 13-5 for the win.

Blinn College women’s basketball will host No. 14 Tyler Junior College on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. to open the doubleheader in the Kruse Center. Blinn College men’s basketball will follow against Lamar State College- Port Arthur at 4 p.m.