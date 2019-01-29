Blinn College women’s basketball defeated Palo Alto College, 79-44, for its 10th win of the season.

With the win, the Buccaneers increase their overall record to 10-11. They remain at 3-6 in Region XIV play.

“All nine players that suited up got in the scorebook and it was great to see our soccer players who joined the team in November get a lot of playing time,” said Jeff Jenkins, Blinn head coach.

Julia Janczak scored eight points and hit two three-pointers, while Janay Wilson hit the last basket of the game, a three-pointer that was her first basket of the season.

Blinn built an early 35-18 lead at the half before scoring 44 points in the second half for the 35-point win.

“I will always owe Julia and Janay for their hard work and dedication to our program,” Jenkins said. “They didn’t have to come out after a long soccer season, but they did. They are great people.”

Blinn will resume conference play when the Buccaneers travel to face Panola College on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m.