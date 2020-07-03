BRENHAM, Texas — The No. 24 Blinn College women’s basketball team (25-7, 13-5) fell to Angelina College, 71-60, in the Region XIV semifinals Friday afternoon in the Centenary College Gold Dome.

With the loss, Blinn ends the season with a 25-7 record after going 13-5 in Region XIV regular season play.

“It was not our night, but the effort was there just like it has been all year,” said Jeff Jenkins, Blinn head coach. “This has been my favorite team to coach and everyone of these young ladies will not only be successful at their next school, but in life. There is still hope in my mind that the NJCAA will look at our overall record 25-7 and finishing second in the Region XIV and give us an at-large bid.”

Kristine Ezimako led the Buccaneers with 18 points, while Tanea Sims scored 10 points to match her season-high. Hailey Atwood was next with eight points, while Jessica Soders scored seven points and led Blinn with nine rebounds. Ezimako led Blinn with three blocks and contributed eight rebounds, and Atwood and Gabriela Bosquez each recorded seven rebounds.

Sims led Blinn in the opening quarter with seven points and took the Buccaneers on a 5-0 streak for an early 9-5 lead. Angelina went on a 11-0 run to take an 18-11 lead, but Bosquez and Mariel Wade made a pair of 3-pointers for the Buccaneers to trail by one. The Lady Roadrunners took back the momentum to end the quarter on a 5-0 run for a 23-17 lead.

Sims and Bosquez combined for the first five points in the second quarter for Blinn to stay behind Angelina, 23-22. Wade came up with her second 3-pointer of the game to put the Buccaneers on top 27-25 with 6:25 on the clock. Blinn stayed on top until the Lady Roadrunners tied the game 31-31 at the 3:56 mark. A 3-pointer put Angelina ahead 39-35, but Alex Bowman sunk a 2-pointer for the Buccaneers to trail just by two (39-37) at halftime.

Hailey Atwood’s 2-pointer tied the game 39-39 to open up the third quarter, but Angelina pulled back ahead with a 47-41 lead. Soders made a shot from downtown to keep the Buccaneers on Angelina’s trail, 47-44, but the Lady Roadrunners finished the quarter on a 6-0 run to lead 56-46.

Ezimako led the offense with eight points in the final quarter and although Blinn scored the first four points to cut Angelina’s lead down to six points, the Lady Roadrunners pulled away with a 10-2 run. Trailing by 15, the Buccaneers made up ground with a 6-0 run as Atwood, Ezimako and Mia Cherry all chipped in with 2-pointers for the Buccaneers to trail 69-60. However, it was too late for a comeback as Angelina scored the final two points and eliminated Blinn from the tournament.