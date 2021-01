The junior racked up 5.5 sacks in his all-SEC 2020 season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Bobby Brown has played his last snap as an Aggie.

The monster-sized defensive tackle officially declared for the NFL Draft on Sunday after an all-SEC season.

Thank you Aggieland for giving a Mississippi boy a chance at a better life🙏🏾📝 pic.twitter.com/ZOSZTK63Fi — Bear🧸 (@bobbyiii5) January 9, 2021