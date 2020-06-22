Bombers Add 4 UTSA Roadrunners to 2020 Roster

Rudder product Sean Arnold is back for another season with the Bombers

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the addition of four UTSA Roadrunners to the 2020 roster. The list includes left fielder Sean Arnold, center fielder Shane Sirdashney, and pitchers Zachary Griggs and Pepper Jones.

Arnold is a returning player for the club, helping the Bombers claim the 2019 TCL championship. He is transferring to UTSA after three successful seasons with Incarnate Word, including a junior year in which he finished with a .325 batting average.

Arnold’s new teammate, Sirdashney, led The Woodlands to the 6-A state semi-finals in 2018 with a .340 batting average. He played his first season with UTSA in 2019, playing in 43 games and starting in 34 of them, slashing .239/.323/.307.

Griggs is a right-handed relief pitcher from Castroville, Texas, and a graduate of Medina Valley High School. He tallied up 13 strikeouts in just 10.2 innings pitched his sophomore year with the Roadrunners.

Jones graduated from McKinney High School and posted a 0.97 ERA during his senior season. After high school, he attended Navarro Junior College and helped lead his team to the NJCAA Region 14 East Conference Championship, while earning first-team all-conference honors before transferring to UTSA.