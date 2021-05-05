Bombers Announce 4 Starting Pitchers for the 2021 Season

First on the mound is Carson Atwood. Atwood, a right-handed pitcher from Ardmore, Oklahoma, is a freshman at Oklahoma University

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce four new pitchers for the 2021 season.

First on the mound is Carson Atwood. Atwood, a right-handed pitcher from Ardmore, Oklahoma, is a freshman at Oklahoma University. Atwood has been a closer for the Sooners, and only gave up 2 home runs out of his 12 innings pitched. His high school resume is outstanding as well. Atwood, rated the No. 10 player in Oklahoma by Prep Baseball, led his high school to three straight Oklahoma Class 2A State Championships.

Second up is Andrew Hill from Oakland University. Originally from New Albany, Ohio, Hill is another right-handed pitcher with an impressive strikeout resume. Out of 32 innings, Hill and the Grizzly defense have kept runners off third base while only giving up 4 home runs. In 2020, before the season was canceled, Hill was named the No. 1 starter, making three starts with a 0.77 ERA, 11 strikeouts and one earned run in 11.2 innings pitched.

Next in the rotation, they welcome back former Bomber Logan Teske. A recent transfer to South Eastern Oklahoma from Angelo State, the junior is making his mark in collegiate baseball. Teske hit a season high in strikeouts, with 6, across 3 innings pitched against Oklahoma Baptist. In 2019, Teske appeared in 19 games and held a 2-2 record with a 4.01 ERA.