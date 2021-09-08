Bombers Announce Groundbreaking FREE Offer

The Brazos Valley’s offer is valid for any of the Bombers season ticket

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the first time in team history and maybe in all of sports history, the navy and gold is offering a chance for fans to win when another team wins! If the Aggie football team wins their Conference Championship all Bombers 2022 season tickets purchased between today and October 1st, 2021 will be fully refunded; all while fans will still get to keep their season tickets.

The Brazos Valley’s offer is valid for any of the Bombers season tickets, including the all-inclusive Founders Club and the brand new Aviators Club. The new Aviators Club season pass includes an unlimited tailgate opportunity for every-game with an all-inclusive offer of all-you-can-eat & drink.