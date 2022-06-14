Bombers announce promotional schedule

The team returns to Edible Field this Thursday, June 2nd against the Acadiana Cane Cutters at 7:05 PM.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos Valley Bombers are back for another incredible summer of baseball and this year is looking like the most exciting season yet! The team returns to Edible Field this Thursday, June 2nd against the Acadiana Cane Cutters at 7:05 PM. The Bombers are excited to offer fans and B/CS locals the opportunity to experience unique promotional nights, watch beautiful firework shows, participate in fun games, and so much more at Edible Field all season long! We at the Bombers aim to provide those in our community with safe, family-friendly, and super fun sporting experiences during the summer at Edible Field, we can’t wait to see you at the ballpark!

You won’t want to miss a single game this summer because every night of Bombers baseball at Edible Field will be filled will unique deals, games, contests, and shows! A full breakdown of the promotional schedule of all Bombers' home games at Edible Field is presented below. The first pitch for every home game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Opening Day - Teacher’s Appreciation Night + Thirsty Thursday Thursday, June 2

Like a Boss Night (Brenham) + Firework Show on Friday, June 3

Chamber Night on Wednesday, June 8

First responders Night - Superhero Night + Thirsty Thursday on Thursday, June 9

Like a Boss Night (Burleson County) + Firework Show on Friday, June 10

Youth Sports Night on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Bark in the Park + Piano Bar Night on Saturday, June 18

Fathers Day “Dad Olympics” on Sunday, June 19

BBB Night on Tuesday, June 21

Summerween - Ballpark Boofest + 3D Fireworks Night on Saturday, June 2

Princess Bride Night - Bridal Association Brazos Valley on Sunday, June 26

Like a Boss Night (Hearne) + Millionaire Making Night #1 on Monday, June 27

Thirsty Thursday + Eagle Readers Choice Recognition Night 1 on Thursday, June 30

Salute the Troops - Hot Dog Eating Contest + ERCR Night 2 + Fireworks on Friday, July 1

International Fest on Wednesday, July 6

Like a Boss Night (Brazos County) + Millionaire Making Night #2 on Monday, July 11

Scout Night on Tuesday, July 12

Kaboom’s Birthday + Mascot Mania on Tuesday, July 19

80’s Night + Charity Night on Wednesday, July 20

Safari Night presented by Aggieland Safar on Saturday, July 23

Guaranteed Win Night + Car Show on Sunday, July 24

Aggie Night - $1 Dog Night + Millionaire Making Night #3 on Monday, July 25

Strike Out Cancer Night presented by Baylor Scott & White on Thursday, July 28

Alter Ego Night + Like A Boss Night on Friday, July 29

Dates and promotions are subject to change.