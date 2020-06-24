Bombers add more Brazos Valley talent to the 2020 roster

Reece Easterling of Stephen F. Austin is a Brazos Valley native.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the addition of six players from the Southland Conference to help defend the TCL title during the 2020 season.

Henry Bird will be returning for a second season with the Bombers. Previously of Blinn Junior College, Bird transferred to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to continue his academic and baseball career. The junior appeared in eight games for the Islanders in 2020, striking out 16 batters in 16.1 innings and only allowing five walks. He struck out nine in a five-inning outing against Utah in relief.

Bird’s teammate in Corpus Christi, Nick Urbantke, is a left-handed pitcher from Lorena, Texas. He spent a season at Miami University in Ohio, where he finished the 2019 season with a team-best 1.87 ERA. He struck out 24 in 33.2 innings pitched and allowed just seven runs all season.

Reece Easterling of Stephen F. Austin State University is a Brazos Valley native. He spent two seasons with Temple before transferring to SFA. While with the Leopards, he tallied 56 strikeouts in 77.1 innings pitched and finished his Temple career with a 6-5 record.

Another Brazos Valley native, Cody Collins, spent two seasons at Blinn before transferring to Houston Baptist. At Blinn, the right-handed pitcher finished both seasons with an ERA below 4.0. He left Blinn with 30 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched and a 3-1 record.

One of the two bats the Bombers grabbed from the Southland is Lamar’s Kelby Weyler. He finished the 2020 season with a .302 batting average with 10 RBI’s and earned himself Southland Hitter of the Week honors in February. He started all 17 games for the Cardinals in the shortened season at shortstop.

The other bat added was Abilene Christian’s Grayson Tatrow. The outfielder attended Paris Junior College last season and finished the season hitting .431, which was best in NJCAA Region 14 before the season was canceled. He also tallied the most doubles (8) and stole the most bases (21) through 21 games.