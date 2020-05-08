Bombers Take Game One in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The Brazos Valley Bombers are one win away from the TCL championship game following a 6-3 road win against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas. If they win at home in games two or three they will advance to the TCL final for a shot at their third-straight title.

The Bombers broke the silence on the scoreboard in the sixth after Grayson Tatrow sent a single into right with the bases loaded to score two. The Chanclas tied it up in the bottom of the inning with their first hit of the game, a double courtesy of new addition Ian Bailey, knocking in a couple of runs. The Bombers retook the lead in the seventh after a bases-loaded walk earned by Jeffrey David followed by a sacrifice fly from Kelby Weyler. The lead was extended in the eighth with an RBI double from Manny Garcia down the left-field line. The Chanclas brought one back in the bottom of the eighth but it was not enough as the Bombers head home with a 1-0 advantage in the series.