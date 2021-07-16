Bombers Continue Four-Game Battle as They Travel to Victoria

A three run fourth inning gave the Bombers the lead as Becker scored his second run of the game on a sacrifice RBI by Chris Shull.

VICTORIA, Texas — After two games at Edible Field, the Brazos Valley Bombers traveled to Victoria on Friday night for the second half of their four game series against the Victoria Generals. The Bombers split the first two games with Victoria, earning a 8-1 win on Wednesday.

As the playoff race quickly approaches, the Bombers continue to battle with Victoria in the TCL standings as they sit just half a game behind Victoria coming into Friday’s game.

In a pivotal series, the Bombers wasted no time getting runners on base and scoring early on as they were able to score four runs in the first four innings. First baseman Shelby Becker showed his speed in the first inning as he stole second and third as he came around to score on a wild pitch.

A three run fourth inning gave the Bombers the lead as Becker scored his second run of the game on a sacrifice RBI by Chris Shull. A few pitches later, third baseman Troy Viola and shortstop Kalae Harrison came around to score on a wild pitch as the Bombers took a 4-3 lead.

After a shaky start for the Bombers pitching staff, Tyler Miller had a strong showing in relief, pitching three complete innings, allowing only two hits and striking out three batters. The defensive unit for the Bombers also recorded their fourth double play in three games as third baseman Troy Viola ended the fifth inning with a routine double play.

Shelby Becker had a quality night on the offensive side, drawing two walks and stealing three bases on his way to scoring two runs. In the end, two home runs for Victoria propelled them narrowly over the Bombers as they walked away with a 5-4 win.