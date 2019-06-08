COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

Tonight’s game featured Strike out cancer theme and the Bombers did just that taking home the win in the last game of their series with the Generals. Fans showed their support wearing pink and bidding handsomely on the Strike Out Cancer themed jerseys with two of those jerseys auctioning for over $300. With a hard fought game the Bombers pitching staff came in clutch allowing only one run, nine strikeouts, six hits, and three walks.

Both teams had a slow start as the pitchers held their own until the Bombers struck first in the bottom of the 4th. Hunter Coleman started the inning off with a walk, advancing to 2nd on a wild pitch and then to 3rd on another error by the short-stop, finally reaching home on a sac fly from Logan Sartori. The Bombers catcher Jordan Padilla would come across the plate in the 5th with a bases loaded walk by Chase Kemp. All the while, the Bombers pitching staff was dealing, keeping a goose egg up on the board. In the bottom of the 7th, Jordan Yeatts drove a hard double down the left field line allowing Coleman to score again making it 3-0.

Unfortunately, the Bombers shut-out ended with a rare error by Sartori in the top of the 8th bringing the score to 3-1. With a combined effort Zach DeLeon, John Altman, and Bryce Bennett finished off the Generals not allowing any more runs to cross the plate.

Dontae Woodard had the start in tonight’s game with 4 strong innings, followed by Cannon Davis, having two well pitched innings of his own. The General’s last hope to tie for 1st place was brought to an end with the Brazos Valley Bombers victory. The Bombers clinching 1st in the TCL Summer Division League.

The Bombers will get a few days rest before hosting the Texarkana Twins on Thursday and Friday. Don’t forget, CALLING ALL AGGIES!! Thursday night is dollar beer night as well as Aggie Night followed by Friday’s Texas themed night! Both night’s will have auctions for Brazos Valley Bombers themed jerseys. Pass it back Ag’s. Thanks and Gig’em.