BRYAN, Texas —

The Bombers come into the winner take all championship well rested as they were able to have an off day after sweeping the Cane Cutters. This allowed them to have a more rested bullpen which proved valuable in the 8-2 victory. After giving up two runs in the first inning the Bombers staff was able to hold the Twins scoreless the rest of the game on their way to claiming the TCL Championship.

The Twins got an early 2-0 lead as Lee Thomas lifted a pitch deep to right. Thomas had been struggling coming into the game as the homerun was his 1st hit in the playoffs. The Bombers would strike back in the bottom of the second cutting the lead in half.

Teske would find a groove eventually sitting down 13 straight Twins batters. Brazos Valley would eventually tie it up in the 4th when a Hunter Dobbins single is missed played in right to bring in Hunter Coleman.

The Bombers offense would explode for a 6 run 6th inning to bust this game open. A mix of extra base hits and free passes allowed the Bombers to take advantage of the Twins exhausted pitching staff.

The Bombers pitching staff would continue to keep their groove even after Logan Teske exited the game after 5 innings. Dontae Woodard would come in for 1.1 innings of scoreless work with 4 K’s. After back to back runners reached in the 7th Associate Coach James Dillard would make the call to the pen again bringing in Dobbins to pitch who was in the designated hitter position.

Dobbins was able to finish the game with a final line of 2.2 innings pitched with one strikeout. Logan Teske got the start on the mound delivering a strong 5 innings of work surrendering two runs while striking out five earning the win. Teske settled in after the Thomas homerun in the first sitting down 13 straight before a Twin reached due to a walk before he finished the 5th on the next batter. Woodard was able to come in for 1.1 innings striking out all four batters that recorded an out.

Dobbins and Cole Coker led the way for the Bombers offense with each collecting a pair of hits on the night. Coleman followed them up with a 1-3 night driving in one and scoring twice with one being the game’s tying run in the 4th inning.

The 8-2 victory by the Bombers has now made them TCL Champions six out of the last seven years. The Bombers will return next summer to try to repeat as Champions against the likes of the Texarkana Twins, Victoria Generals, Baton Rouge Rougarou, and Acadiana Cane Cutters.