Bombers Drop Series Finale to Hairy Men

Brazos Valley falls to 2-1 on the season

BRYAN, Texas — James Dillard's dreams of a perfect season came to an end Thursday night.

After winning his first two career games as the Bombers manager, Dillard's squad was a no-show against Round Rock in the series finale, falling 10-3.

The Bombers didn't record a single hit through four innings while the Hairy Men scored five runs in the fourth alone.

Texas A&M catcher Taylor Smith provided the earlier highlight of the night for the Bombers when he threw out a runner attempting to steal second.