Bombers Fall to Acadiana in Road Trip Opener

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Bombers took the field Friday night to start a weekend series on the road against the Acadiana Cane Cutters, ultimately falling 1-0 in a strong pitching duel.

The right-hander Andrew Hill started on the mound for the Bombers to kick off the game. Hill went four strong innings, with the only blemish being a leadoff home run to left field by Acadiana in the first inning. Isaac Crabb replaced Hill in the fifth inning, starting a stretch of four scoreless innings by the bullpen.

The Cane Cutters held off the Bombers for most of the game, though Brazos Valley had their best chance to score in the top of the sixth inning when Drew Collins and Grayson Tatrow got themselves into scoring position with just one out. The Bombers’ hitting struggles continued and left both Tatrow and Collins stranded, ending the threat.

On a positive note, the Bombers strengthened their season-long pitching resume. This continuance is ultimately what kept the team in the game, founded upon a strong performance from Tyler Miller.

“Miller came in and got two big punch outs with the bases loaded,” Bombers pitching coach JM Kelly said.

The Bombers have struggled to find consistent and well-placed hitting recently, extending in Friday’s matchup.

“Dominant pitching and timely hitting win games, and we just couldn’t get the timely hit,” said Kelly. “That’s why getting a hit is the hardest thing to do in all of sports.”