COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

The Bombers took an early 3-1 lead at the bottom of the 1st against the Twins. Though the Twins would answer the Bombers kept it even all the way through the bottom of the 7th matching the Twins run for run as the sunset on Travis Field Sunday night. Eventually the Twins outlasted the Bombers in 11 innings with a final score of 5-6.

The Bombers wasted no time tonight getting on the board as Kyle Bergeron sent one over the fence for a two run home-run to give the Bombers an early two to one lead. Logan Sartori tacted on another run with a line drive double to bring in Hunter Coleman for a Bomber 3-1 lead after the first. Sartori would later come up in the bottom of the third grounding out, but not before bringing in Bergeron for a Bombers 4-3 lead heading into the 4h inning.

The game would tie at five in the 7th inning before each team had to really rely on their bullpen to carry the remainder of the game. It remained scoreless until the 11th where back to back singles set up Hudson Hopkins who would ground out into a fielder’s choice to score the sixth run for the Twins. The Bombers got a single from Sartori to represent the tying run, but were unable to bring him in as they fell in the 11th.

Sartori and Bergeron both recorded 2 RBI’s in Sunday nights battle to add to the team total of 5 runs . Sartori went 3-6 on the night with a double, along with Bergeron who finished the night 2-4 a got the scoring started off with a 2 run homerun.

Henry Bird started the game tonight for the Bombers pitching 5 innings giving up 4 runs and striking out 4 Texarkana Twins. Cole Sichley and Tyler Flores were the strongest two bullpen arms for the Bombers tonight as they combined for 3 scoreless innings and struck out three. Christian Vega received the loss in his lone inning of work.

The Bombers will look to get back in the win column when they hit the road tomorrow July 29th, 2019, headed for the Victoria to take on the Generals in a two game series.