Bombers head back home to Edible Field after series split in Victoria

VICTORIA, Texas — After splitting a two-game series against the Victoria Generals, the Brazos Valley Bombers are headed home.

The navy and gold open at home Thursday night at Edible Field against the Baton Rouge Rougarou. Opening Night will feature the start of the Bombers’ 15th Anniversary season, along with the 15th-straight celebration of Thirsty Thursday featuring $1 beer, $1 soda and $2 margaritas. With full capacity attendance expected at Edible Field, the Brazos Valley can enjoy the return of normalcy and summer baseball. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Both Victoria and the Brazos Valley employed resilient defense Wednesday night, fighting through five-and-a-half scoreless innings. The Bombers consistently created baserunners and simply left them stranded while Victoria took 16 at-bats to even land a player on first.

A Bombers error in the bottom of the sixth finally opened the scoring floodgates, giving the Generals a two-run lead.