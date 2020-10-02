BRYAN, Texas — Baseball is back in the Brazos for Valentine’s weekend as the Bombers will host the first ever Brazos JUCO Classic sponsored by Clutch Signs. Games begin Friday at 10am and will continue through the last game on Sunday at 4. Friday and Sunday games will be nine-innings while Saturday’s games will be shorter seven-inning contests. Concessions and beer will be in full service as all six teams from across the state compete at Travis Field over the weekend.

Staying close to home, the Blinn Buccaneers will begin their play in the Classic on Friday at 4pm. Last season the Bucs fell short of the NJCAA Division 1 World Series but return this year with a loaded incoming class. From even further South Texas, Wharton County JC opens the Brazos JUCO Classic on Friday morning. The Pioneers began 2020 play with a win against Howard who they will see again on the last day of the classic at 10am.

From North Texas, Paris Junior College takes on Wharton to open up the classic following a 3-0 start to the season boasting an impressive 29 runs within that streak. The Dragons lost ten sophomores from last year, all signing with 4-year universities however they welcome in 18 freshmen. Also coming from North Texas are the Weatherford Coyotes who opened up with a triple header against Navarro who they will play again on Saturday of the classic. The Coyotes welcome new faces this year but have plenty of experience from transfers and returners.

Howard College comes in from Big Bend for a 9am Saturday morning game against the Dragons. Coach Rob Martinez is entering his third year with the Hawks, taking them to the first round of the NJCAA Region V Tournament last season and planning to do so again with a good mix of new faces and experience on the roster. On the other side of the state, Navarro College hot off a third place 2019 NJCAA World Series showing will play their first game in the classic on Saturday. The Bulldogs have a history of titles with 15 conference championships (including last year) and a NJCAA World Series Title from 2011.

Paris and Wharton open up the Brazos JUCO Classic at Travis Field on Friday, February 14th at 10AM. With action all throughout the weekend you can purchase a Weekend Pass for twelve games at only $25. Day Passes are also available for just $10. Beer and concession food will be available all weekend so come out to the ballpark for some family fun and baseball!

Here’s a look at the schedule for the weekend:

Friday – Feb. 14th

10AM: Paris vs. Wharton

1PM: Wharton vs. Weatherford

4PM: Blinn vs. Paris

7PM: Weatherford vs. Blinn

Saturday – Feb. 15th (7 innings)

9AM: Howard vs. Paris

11:30AM: Weatherford vs. Navarro

2PM: Paris vs. Weatherford

4:30PM: Blinn vs. Howard

7PM: Navarro vs. Blinn

Sunday – Feb. 16th

10AM: Wharton vs. Howard

1PM: Howard vs. Navarro

4PM: Navarro vs. Wharton