Bombers pick up first win of the season

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Bombers took the field Saturday night to close out the weekend series against the Amarillo Sod Squad. The Bombers rallied tonight to showcase their teamwork and endurance.

Isaac Crabb started on the mound for the Bombers to kick off the last game of the series against Sod Squad. Taylor Pendley, Mason Bryant, Jack Brinley, Grant Wood and John Cheatwood filled in for relief, solidifying the pitching rotation for the series. With a stellar performance from our pitching staff the Bombers held off the Sod Squad from earning runs till the 7th inning.

The Bombers started off hot in the first inning, with a ground ball out to center field by Mike Adair bringing Drew Collins and Zane Schmidt home. Setting the score at 2-0 at the top of the second.

The Sod Squad tried to tie up the game at the bottom of the fourth, however third basemen Zane Schmidt and first basemen Shelby Becker came in big to prevent two runs to tie up the game.

The offensive push continued into the seventh when Sod Squad pitcher walked three of the Bombers including Zane Schmidt and Shelby Becker. A pitching error while Mike Adair was in the batters box drove in three runs advancing the score to 5-1 by the top of the eighth.

John Cheatwod stepped in as pitcher at the top of the ninth, closing out the win for the Bombers by going four up, three down. Locking up the final score of Bombers 6, Sod Squad 1.

The dugout at Hodgetown Stadium was so electric tonight that even the heckling provided by fans could not stop the Bombers from showing the Sod Squad why the Brazos Valley Bombers are TCL Champions.

“Go Bombers” Zane Schmidt said. “There is nothing else to it.”