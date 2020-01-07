Bombers announce full roster ahead of season opener on Tuesday night

The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce one final addition to the 2020 roster prior to the season opener.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce one final addition to the 2020 roster prior to the season opener tonight. John Cheatwood, a pitcher from Marshall, will be joining the Bombers’ complete 34-man roster.

Cheatwood played his first season for The Herd in 2020 after spending a year with Lincoln Trail College. While at Lincoln Trail, he maintained a 2.24 ERA while striking out 59 in 66.1 innings pitched. He pitched for Sinclair Community College in his freshman year and finished with a 7-1 record.

The final roster is as follows:

Pitchers

Name

Year

Throws

School

Role

Bryce Miller

So.

Right

Texas A&M

Starter

Travis Hester

So.

Right

Baylor

Starter

Jaycob Deese

So.

Right

Houston

Starter

Logan Teske

Jr.

Right

SE OK State

Starter

Tristian Stivors

Jr.

Right

Texas State

Starter

Trevis Sundgren

Jr.

Right

Texas State

Starter

Henry Bird

So.

Right

A&M-Corpus

Closer

Pepper Jones

Jr.

Right

UTSA

Closer

Zach Griggs

Jr.

Right

UTSA

Relief

Zach Poe

So.

Right

Paris JC

Submarine

Jack Brinley

Fr.

Right

Temple JC

Long Relief

John Cheatwood

Jr.

Right

Marshall

Relief

Cody Collins

Jr.

Right

Houston Baptist

Relief

Nick Galese

R-Jr.

Right

Dominican College

Relief

Logan Bell

Fr.

Right

Akron

Relief

Reece Easterling

Jr.

Right

UTSA

Long Relief

Nick Urbantke

Jr.

Left

A&M Corpus

Relief

Dontae Woodard

So.

Left

Texas State

Long Relief





Batters

Name

Year

B/T

School

Position

Taylor Smith

So.

R/R

Grayson

Catcher

Preston Hoffart

So.

R/R

Blinn

Catcher

Wesley Faison

Jr.

R/R

Texas State

1st Base

Sean Arnold

R-Jr.

R/R

UTSA

1st Base

Logan Sartori

Jr.

R/R

Texas A&M

2nd Base

Adam Bland

Fr.

R/R

Hendrix

2nd Base

Caden Homniok

Fr.

R/R

Blinn

3rd Base

Austin Bost

Jr.

L/R

Texas A&M

3rd Base

Kelby Weyler

R-So.

R/R

Lamar

Shortstop

Jeffrey David

Fr.

R/R

Dallas Baptist

Shortstop

Manny Garcia

Sr.

R/R

Louisiana Tech

Left Field

Bryant Shellenbarger

Jr.

L/R

Akron

Left Field

Shane Sirdashney

So.

R/R

UTSA

Center Field

Cole Grubbs

R-Sr.

R/R

UTRGV

Center Field

Sam Thompson

Fr.

R/R

TCU

Right Field

Grayson Tatrow

So.

L/L

Abilene Christian

Right Field