Bombers announce full roster ahead of season opener on Tuesday night

BRYAN, Texas —
The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce one final addition to the 2020 roster prior to the season opener tonight. John Cheatwood, a pitcher from Marshall, will be joining the Bombers’ complete 34-man roster.
Cheatwood played his first season for The Herd in 2020 after spending a year with Lincoln Trail College. While at Lincoln Trail, he maintained a 2.24 ERA while striking out 59 in 66.1 innings pitched. He pitched for Sinclair Community College in his freshman year and finished with a 7-1 record.
The final roster is as follows:
Pitchers
Name
Year
Throws
School
Role
Bryce Miller
So.
Right
Texas A&M
Starter
Travis Hester
So.
Right
Baylor
Starter
Jaycob Deese
So.
Right
Houston
Starter
Logan Teske
Jr.
Right
SE OK State
Starter
Tristian Stivors
Jr.
Right
Texas State
Starter
Trevis Sundgren
Jr.
Right
Texas State
Starter
Henry Bird
So.
Right
A&M-Corpus
Closer
Pepper Jones
Jr.
Right
UTSA
Closer
Zach Griggs
Jr.
Right
UTSA
Relief
Zach Poe
So.
Right
Paris JC
Submarine
Jack Brinley
Fr.
Right
Temple JC
Long Relief
John Cheatwood
Jr.
Right
Marshall
Relief
Cody Collins
Jr.
Right
Houston Baptist
Relief
Nick Galese
R-Jr.
Right
Dominican College
Relief
Logan Bell
Fr.
Right
Akron
Relief
Reece Easterling
Jr.
Right
UTSA
Long Relief
Nick Urbantke
Jr.
Left
A&M Corpus
Relief
Dontae Woodard
So.
Left
Texas State
Long Relief
Batters
Name
Year
B/T
School
Position
Taylor Smith
So.
R/R
Grayson
Catcher
Preston Hoffart
So.
R/R
Blinn
Catcher
Wesley Faison
Jr.
R/R
Texas State
1st Base
Sean Arnold
R-Jr.
R/R
UTSA
1st Base
Logan Sartori
Jr.
R/R
Texas A&M
2nd Base
Adam Bland
Fr.
R/R
Hendrix
2nd Base
Caden Homniok
Fr.
R/R
Blinn
3rd Base
Austin Bost
Jr.
L/R
Texas A&M
3rd Base
Kelby Weyler
R-So.
R/R
Lamar
Shortstop
Jeffrey David
Fr.
R/R
Dallas Baptist
Shortstop
Manny Garcia
Sr.
R/R
Louisiana Tech
Left Field
Bryant Shellenbarger
Jr.
L/R
Akron
Left Field
Shane Sirdashney
So.
R/R
UTSA
Center Field
Cole Grubbs
R-Sr.
R/R
UTRGV
Center Field
Sam Thompson
Fr.
R/R
TCU
Right Field
Grayson Tatrow
So.
L/L
Abilene Christian
Right Field
The Bombers open the 2020 season at Travis Field against the Round Rock Hairy Men today, June 30, at 7:05 PM.