Bombers Can't Beat Roughriders in Sartori & Bost's Debut

Aggies Logan Sartori and Austin Bost made their 2020 Bomber debuts in this one

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Bombers dropped game one against the Frisco RoughRiders tonight, 5-4. Late comeback hopes were dashed in the bottom of the 9th with the bases loaded after three runs crossed the plate earlier in the inning.





The Bombers opened the scoring in the 1st inning with an RBI single from Taylor Smith to score Bryce Blaum. The RoughRiders took the lead in the 4th inning with back-to-back RBI’s from Dan Pruitt and Blake Robertson. Frisco extended their lead by three in the 8th, making the score 5-1. The Bombers got a late rally started in the 9th and found themselves with the bases loaded and two outs before Smith knocked an RBI single up the middle to make it 5-2. Wesley Faison then fought back from an 0-2 count to earn a walk after a nine-pitch at-bat. Logan Sartori then earned his first hit of the season with an RBI infield single to the shortstop. The rally was cut short, however, as the Bombers left the bases loaded and dropped to 6-4.





The Bombers held the RoughRiders to just two hits all night, but seven walks combined with an error proved to be enough to cost Brazos Valley the game. Travis Hester started and pitched two solid innings without allowing hit. Zach Poe also added two scoreless innings of work, dropping his ERA to an even 1.00 on the season through five appearances.





Offensively, the Bombers were able to collect nine hits and six walks but left 12 runners on base. Smith went 2-4 with two RBI’s while Grayson Tatrow and Kelby Weyler finished 2-5. Weyler extended his hit streak to 7 games. He now has eight multi-hit games out of 10 so far this season.



