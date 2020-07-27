Bombers Sweep the Flying Chanclas

Aggie Austin Bost took home player of the game honors following his 2-3 night with two RBI’s and a walk

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Bombers extended their lead atop the TCL South Division to a game and a half following a 7-2 victory over San Antonio tonight. It was the first sweep of the season for the Bombers and the first time being swept for the Chanclas.





The Bombers got on the board in the fourth following a two-run double from Austin Bost and a sacrifice fly from Sean Arnold. The home team extended the lead in the sixth with RBI’s from Arnold and Lewis in addition to a costly error from the San Antonio catcher. The Flying Chanclas added two consolation runs in the eighth, but it wouldn’t matter in the end as the Bombers complete the sweep.





Travis Sundgren completed three scoreless innings striking out five and walking none while allowing just two hits. Dustin Saenz, Reece Easterling and Luke Baley combined for four straight scoreless innings with just one hit allowed. John Cheatwood closed it out in the ninth yet again to secure the victory.





Bost took home player of the game honors following his 2-3 night with two RBI’s and a walk. Blaum also finished 2-3 and crossed the plate twice.



