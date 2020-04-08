Bombers Ready to Defend TCL Title

With almost a dozen Aggies on the roster, the Bombers are confident they can once again win it all

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Bombers are ready to defend its Texas Collegiate League title.

The Bombers are the number one seed in the South Division, which means they get to host the final two games of its first round, best-of-3 playoff series against the Flying Chanclas. Game one of the series is Tuesday night in San Antonio.

The Bombers are a confident bunch and a lot of that confidence comes from the eight Aggies on the roster. Those players are confident they can help add to Brazos Valley's trophy case.

"We have the pieces to do it," Bryce Blaum says. "We also get Chandler Jozwiak next week too."

Jozwiak is part of the Aggies pitching staff.

"We have the team to do it," catcher Taylor Smith says. "Looking forward to being part of the Bombers and it should be a lot of fun."