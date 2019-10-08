BRYAN, Texas —

The Bombers put up an offensive outpour scoring in seven of the eight innings they got to step to the plate in. The early innings both teams saw their fair share of run production as the teams combined for 16 runs in the first three innings. Their were plenty of fireworks on this firework Friday as The Bombers offense combined for four homeruns and the action paused in the seventh as we stopped play here at Travis Field for a firework display.

The Bombers took the lead in the first as lead off batter Cam Haller came around to score on a passed ball, but the Twins would strike back in the top of the second taking a 3-1 lead as Hopkins singled to center and Kissamis grounded out to score Boulware.

As they did last night the Bombers put up a seven spot after surrendering three runs in an inning as Texarkana gave the Bombers six free passes and gave up three singles to take a 8-3 lead into the third.

The Twins tried to mount a comeback scoring two more runs in the third inning off of an Engstram single and a groundout to make it an 8-5 game. The Bombers retaliated in the bottom half with three runs and never looked back collecting eight more runs while only giving up two to the Twins.

Bryant Shellenbarger led the charge for Brazos Valley with a 5-6 night driving in two runs and scoring four times himself including once on a shot to deep right. Jacob Padilla followed him up with a 3-4 night just a triple short of the cycle as he was HBP in his last at bat. Padilla drove in a total of three runs just behind Hunter Dobbins who led the team with 5 RBI’s on a 2-3 night.

It was a bullpen day for the Bombers pitching staff as they try to keep arms fresh as playoffs begin tomorrow night. Christian Vega had the most dominant outing of the six arms used in the game striking out the side in his lone inning of work. Bryce Bennett was equally as effective as he surrendered one hit while striking out two in two innings of work.

The Bombers will hit the road tomorrow to face off against the Acadiana Cane Cutters in game one of the three game series with 1st pitch coming at 7:05. Games two and three will return to Travis Field the following two days.