Both Aggie golf programs announce their respective 2021-2022 schedules

The final three tournaments of the spring are the Louisiana Classics, Valspar Collegiate, and Aggie Invitational.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Second-year Texas A&M men’s golf head coach Brian Kortan unveiled the 2021-22 schedule Monday with the Aggies set to tee off the campaign in early September.

The fall portion of the season begins Sept. 5-7 as the Maroon & White compete in the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin. Texas A&M returns to the course Sept. 13-15 for the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas.

The Aggies take part in the SEC Match Play Championship from Oct. 10-12 at Shoal Creek Country Club in Shoal Creek, Alabama, before concluding the fall at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate from Oct. 22-24 in Alpharetta, Georgia.

A&M opens the spring in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, at the Sea Best Invitational (Jan. 31-Feb. 1), which will be played at Dye Valley Course. The next two tournaments see the Aggies traveling to Hawaii and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for the John A. Burns Intercollegiate (Feb. 17-19) and Cabo Collegiate (Feb. 27-Mar. 1).

The final three tournaments of the spring are the Louisiana Classics (Mar. 14-15) in Lafayette, Louisiana, Valspar Collegiate (Mar. 28-29) in Palm City, Fla., and Aggie Invitational (Apr. 9-10) at Traditions Club in Bryan-College Station.

The SEC Championship takes place at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga., on April 20-24. The Aggies host the NCAA Bryan Regional at Traditions Club from May 16-18, with the NCAA Championship being held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 27-June 1.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men's golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).

2021-22 Schedule

Date

Tournament

Golf Course

Location

Sept. 5-7

Marquette Intercollegiate

Erin Hills

Erin, Wisc.

Sept. 13-15

Maridoe Collegiate Invitational

Maridoe Golf Club

Carrollton, Texas

Oct. 10-12

SEC Match Play Championship

Shoal Creek CC

Shoal Creek, Ala.

Oct. 22-24

Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

GC of Georgia

Alpharetta, Ga.

Jan. 31-Feb. 1

Sea Best Invitational

Dye Valley Course

Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Feb. 17-19

John A. Burns Intercollegiate

Wailua GC

Lihue, Hawaii

Feb. 27-Mar. 1

Cabo Collegiate

Cabo Del Sol Golf Club

Cabo San Lucas, Mex.

Mar. 14-15

Louisiana Classics

Oakburne CC

Lafayette, La.

Mar. 28-29

Valspar Collegiate

Floridian National GC

Palm City, Fla.

Apr. 9-10

The Aggie Invitational

Traditions Club

Bryan-College Station

Apr. 20-24

SEC Championship

Sea Island GC

St. Simons Island, Ga.

May 16-18

NCAA Bryan Regional

Traditions Club

Bryan-College Station

May 27-June 1

National Championship

Grayhawk Golf Club

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Texas A&M women’s golf and head coach Gerrod Chadwell announced the 2021-22 schedule on Monday, marking the inaugural schedule release of the Chadwell era.

The fall portion of the season features two tournaments in the Lone Star State. The first being the opening tourney of the year at the Sam Golden Invitational (Sept. 13-14) in Denton, Texas. Then the Aggies head to San Marcos, Texas, to take part in the Jim West Invitational (Oct. 17-18).

The remainder of the fall sees the Maroon & White playing in the Schooner Invitational (Sept. 25-27) in Norman, Oklahoma, and The Ally (Oct. 25-27) in Starkville, Mississippi.

The spring opens at Chadwell’s former home course when he was the head coach of Houston in Humble, Texas, at The ICON (Feb. 22-23). Then the team will make back-to-back trips to the Arizona, playing in the Clover Cup (Mar. 10-13) and the Mountain View Collegiate (Mar. 18-20).

The final two tournaments of the spring are the Liz Murphey (Mar. 25-27) in Athens, Georgia, and the Silverado Showdown (April 4-6) in Napa, California.

The SEC Championship will take place at the Greystone Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on April 12-17. The Aggies will look to return to the NCAA Regionals for the first time since the 2019 regionals. The NCAA Championship is May 20-25 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The three-time American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year is entering his first season at the helm of the program after being hired earlier this summer. Chadwell has been busy since coming to Aggieland, signing All-American Hailee Cooper and bringing over the 2020-21 AAC Freshman of the Year Zoe Slaughter.

The Aggie roster is bolstered by returning talent. Super seniors Amber Park and Ava Schwienteck are coming back for another season. Rising senior Brooke Tyree was a main stay on last year’s lineup and won the 93rd Louisiana Women’s Amateur Championship this summer. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Ellie Szeryk round out the returners.

The freshman class features Lauren Nguyen (Katy, Texas), Lana Calibuso-Kwee (Wailuku, Hawaii) and Adela Cernousek (Antibes, France).

2021-22 Schedule

Date

Tournament

Golf Course

Location

Sept. 13-14

Sam Golden Invitational

Wildhorse Golf Club

Denton, Texas

Sept. 25-27

Schooner Invitational

Belmar Golf Club

Norman, Okla.

Oct. 17-18

Jim West Invitational

Kissing Tree Golf Club

San Marcos, Texas

Oct. 25-27

The Ally

Old Waverly Golf Club

Starkville, Miss.

Feb. 22-23

The ICON

Golf Club of Houston

Humble, Texas

Mar. 10-13

Clover Cup

Longbow Golf Club

Mesa, Ariz.

Mar. 18-20

Mountain View Collegiate

Mountain View C.C.

Tucson, Ariz.

Mar. 25-27

Liz Murphey

UGA Golf Course

Athens, Ga.

April 4-6

Silverado Showdown

Silverado North

Napa, Calif.

April 12-17

SEC Championship

Greystone C.C.

Hoover, Ala.

May 9-11

NCAA Regionals

TBD

TBD

May 20-25

National Championship

Grayhawk Golf Club