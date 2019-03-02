BRENHAM, Texas — BRENHAM, Texas — Blinn College men’s basketball’s six game win streak came to an end Saturday when Lee College defeated the Buccaneers 101-86 in the Kruse Center.

With the loss, Blinn’s overall record drops to 17-6 and Region XIV record falls to 5-6.

“Lee jumped out on us and we never led the entire game,” said Scott Schumacher, Blinn head coach. “Lee played much better than we played. We didn’t have much bite to our bark tonight and it showed.”

Tristan Ikpe led the Buccaneers with 23 points, while Kai Tease followed with 20. AJ Rainey added 14 points and Uriel Velis scored 13.

Lee jumped out to an early lead to pull ahead of Blinn 48-40 at the half. The Rebels added 43 more points to the scoreboard in the second half for the win.

Next, Blinn will head on the road to face Coastal Bend College on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 7:30 p.m.



Blinn Women Recap

Blinn College women’s basketball (10-12, 3-7) suffered a 60-49 loss to Panola College on the road.

“We competed the entire game, but missed a lot of good shots and went 9-17 from the free throw line,” said Jeff Jenkins, Blinn head coach. “We have to be able to make shots, especially on the road, but once again I am proud of the team’s effort and energy.”

Alexus Wykoff led Blinn’s offense with 13 points, while Kristine Ezimako and Missy Archie jumped in with 11 apiece.

Panola built an early 17-15 lead in the opening quarter and held a 34-26 advantage at the half.

Panola kept the momentum in the third quarter by outscoring Blinn 13-9 to hold onto a 47-35 lead. In the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers played their best quarter by scoring 14 points.

Next, Blinn will return home to take on Kilgore College on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 5:30 p.m. in the Kruse Center.