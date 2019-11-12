COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Football's Braden Mann was voted to the All-SEC First Team by the league's coaches, announced Tuesday morning by the Southeastern Conference.



Mann, from Houston, Texas, ranks second nationally in punting and posting his second-straight season with an average over 47 yards per kick. The senior boomed 28 punts of 50-or-more yards with 23 kicks downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line.



This marks the second-consecutive season that Mann was named to the first team by the SEC head coaches. A season ago, Mann shattered the NCAA record book as he set marks for 50-yard punts in a season, 50-yard punts in a game and season punting average.