Brandon Joseph enters transfer portal

The former College Station star was a 2020 All-American at Northwestern

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One of the Brazos Valley's best is on the move.

Former College Station High School standout Brandon Joseph announced on Twitter Thursday he's entering his name in the transfer portal after three seasons at Northwestern.

Joseph led all of college football with six interceptions in 2020, and was named an consensus All-American.

Joseph is CSHS's all-time leader in interceptions and helped the Cougars win the first football state championship in program history back in 2017.