Brandon Joseph still has plenty of room to improve after All-American freshman season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Not many college football fans knew the name Brandon Joseph prior to the 2020 season.

Entering 2021, Joseph isn't just a well-known commodity to fans, he's one of the best players in the country.

As a redshirt freshman, Joseph became just the 14th Northwestern Wildcat ever to receive All-American status and the first since 2000.

Joseph holds the career interceptions record at College Station High School, and he kept his ballhawking ways up in the Big10. Joseph picked off six passes in just nine games which was tied for the most in the country.

Joseph also ranked fourth on his team in tackles, which is an area he tells KAGS he wants to improve on in 2021.

ProFootballFocus graded the Brazos Valley product as the best safety in America and the scary part is he's only getting better.

"I knew I was a performer, knew I was a ballhawk and a good safety. I knew if I trusted myself, I could do what anyone else can," Joseph tells KAGS. "I didn't expect this from myself but when I went out there and played a few games, got in a rhythm, it was just me being me."