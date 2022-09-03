Brandon Miller named SEC Men's Indoor Runner of the Year

Miller recently defended his indoor 800m title winning at a record-breaking time of 1:45.24.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M track & field star Brandon Miller was named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Indoor Runner of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.

Miller recently defended his indoor 800m title winning at a record-breaking time of 1:45.24. The sophomore eclipsed the American collegiate record and Texas A&M record previously held by Devin Dixon at 1:45.27. Miller ranks as the third-fastest collegian all-time and the fourth-fastest American all-time.

He also ran anchor of the 4x400m relay splitting 45.72 to help the Aggies place fourth overall at 3:04.30. Miller was the Aggies' high-point scorer at the SEC Championships with 11.25 points.

Miller was undefeated during the regular season, including a perfect 3-0 record in individual races. Among the regular season highlights were setting the under-20 600m all-time world best with a time of 1:15.49 in the Aggies' first competition of 2022 and posting dominating wins in the 800m at the Ted Nelson Invitational 800m (1:47.48) and the 600m at the Texas Tech Open (1:15.94).