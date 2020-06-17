Brazos Christian will lean on a new quarterback in 2020, but expectations remain high

BRYAN, Texas — Let's start tonight with a little private high school football. Brazos Christian is always in the playoffs and expectations in Eagle country for 2020 are sky high as well.



What do you know, the KAGS Sports camera shows up this morning and the head coach Ben Hoffmeier's program put together its best summer workout yet.



When talking Brazos Christian this season, it starts with the team having to replace quarterback Bryce Steel who was named the Built Ford Tough TAPPS player of the year in 2019.



The Eagles new name to watch behind center this year is Levi Hancock. The offensive lineman and defensive end turned quarterback has a cannon. Not to mention, Hancock is not afraid to take off with the ball.



The Eagles lost a couple of playmakers to graduation as well, so this time is critical for everyone to get on the same page. So far, so good.