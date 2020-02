COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Here's the schedule for the Bi-District round of the playoffs for Brazos Valley boys basketball teams.

Class 5A

A&M Consolidated vs Tomball - Tuesday 7pm at Montgomery HS

Huntsville vs Waller - Tuesday 7:30pm at Oak Ridge HS

Class 4A

Caldwell vs Needville- Tuesday 6pm at Columbus HS

Navasota vs Wharton - Tuesday 7pm at Bridgeland HS

Class 3A

Buffalo 38, Rogers 35

Franklin vs Elkhart - Tuesday 6pm at Leon HS

Anderson-Shiro vs Van Vleck - Tuesday 7pm at Katy Paetow HS

Class 2A

Snook 42, Thorndale 46

Hearne vs Somerville - Tuesday 7pm at Somerville HS

Class 1A

Calvert vs TBD - Friday 6pm at Buffalo HS