COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 5A Div. I

College Station vs (1) Frisco Lone Star

Friday 7:30 p.m. at Waco ISD

5A Div. II

(3) A&M Consolidated vs (4) Fort Bend Marshall

Friday 7 p.m. at Pridgeon Stadium

Huntsville vs Crosby

Saturday 2 p.m. at Texan Drive Stadium in New Caney

Brenham vs Alice

Friday 7:30 p.m. at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio

4A Div. I

Navasota vs Midlothian Heritage

Friday 7:30 p.m. at Waco Midway

3A Div. I

Franklin vs Whitney

Friday 7:30 p.m. at Belton High School

Cameron Yoe vs Diboll

Friday 7:30 p.m. at Magnolia West High School

2A Div. I

Hearne vs Shiner

Friday 7:30 p.m. at Sealy High School

Normangee vs San Augustine

Friday 7 p.m. at Crockett High School

2A Div. II

Bremond vs Aqua Dulce

Friday at Yoakum High School

1A Div. II

(7) Calvert vs Richland Springs

Friday 7 p.m. at Hico High School

Tapps

Brazos Christian vs Halletsville Sacred Heart

Saturday 3 p.m. at Giddings High School

Allen Academy vs Bulverde Bracken Christian

Friday 7 pm at Jarrell High School