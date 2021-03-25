Brazos Valley Bombers Announce 2021 Season Schedule

The Bombers are your defending TCL Champions

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce that their 15th Anniversary season is set to begin on the road on May 28th against the Amarillo Sod Squad, winners of the North Division regular season title in 2020. The Texas Collegiate League will continue to include two fantastic Double-A facilities in both Amarillo and San Antonio with the return of the Flying Chanclas from San Antonio.

The home opener series begins on June 3rd versus the returning Baton Rouge Rougarou. The Bombers home schedule will include over 68% of their home games between Thursday and Sundays ensuring the best dates available for fans to enjoy some normalcy at the ballpark. The Bombers are trying to become the only team in TCL history to win a 3-Peat for a second time in the last decade.

The Bombers will be hosting a total of 22 home games at Bombers Ballpark this season and traveling to the other Texas Collegiate League members’ home turf for the remaining 22 regular season games.

The TCL playoffs are set to begin on August 3rd with a best of three-game series. The TCL Championship will be decided in one game on August 7th.

Sunday Home Games: 7/25, 8/1

Monday Home Games: NONE

Tuesday Home Games: 6/8, 6/29, 7/20

Wednesday Home Games: 6/9, 7/14, 7/21, 7/28

Thursday Home Games: 6/3, 6/10, 7/15, 7/22

Friday Home Games: 6/4, 6/18, 6/25, 7/2, 7/30