5 Brazos Valley Teams Ranked in Latest DCTF Poll

College Station jumps into the rankings after crushing Hutto in their season opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Dave Campbell's Texas Football released its Week 6 rankings on Monday and there's a ton of shakeup for Brazos Valley teams.

College Station crushed 6A Hutto in its season opener, and the Cougars jump up to #10 in the Class 5A DI rankings.

A&M Consolidated stays put at #5 in Class 5A DII after crushing Waco University to kick off its 2020 campaign.

Frankling flew past Lexington 49-14 in a top-10 showdown of 3A DII teams last Friday. With the win, Franklin moves up from #10 to #7 while Lexington drops from #3 to #8.

Calvert also dropped a spot in the Class 1A DII rankings, falling from #3 to #4 after a loss to a ranked 1A DI Rankin team.