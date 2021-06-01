Brazos Valley Football Club ready for regional tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos Valley 14U Football Club has qualified for the regional tournament in Alabama in early June. By winning the state championship, the Blazers are one of over 10 teams that now have a chance to advance to nationals.



Made up of 7th and 8th graders from Bryan and College Station, the soccer team has an opportunity to put the Brazos Valley on the national map.



If you would like to help cover some of the Blazers travel costs, they have a GoFundMe Page: https://gofund.me/bf62431d