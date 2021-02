WATCH: @nalayjah_xo @Puffness2022 & @JaedenMcmillin led the scoring charge for #4 @CSLadyCougBball as they advance in the 5A Playoffs after handing #2 Kingwood Park its first loss of the season, 58-37.



(@KAGS_Justin will have the TV highlights for y'all at 10) pic.twitter.com/jD21GIA7kc