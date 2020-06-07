Local High Schools Taking the Week Off After UIL Recommendation

Several of the schools had already planned to take the week off because of the holiday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Just about a month after the UIL said it was okay for high schools in Texas to begin holding voluntary strength and conditioning workouts, the governing body of all high school sports in the Lone Star state recommended that every school shut down those workouts this week as Covid-19 numbers across the state continue to rise.

Some schools, such as Huntsville and Anderson-Shiro, had already planned on suspending workouts this week because of travel after the holiday weekend. Others, like Brenham and Bryan, planned to continue this week but then decided to call it off after the UIL's recommendation.

Brenham head coach Eliot Allen tells KAGS it wasn't an easy decision, but it was the best decision to make with the kids safety in mind.

Now that workouts have been shut down, there are some concerns about whether or not the kids will be in football shape for a fall camp next month, but coach Allen and Anderson-Shiro head coach Brad Hodges think those concerns are a little overblown.

"Everyone is in the same boat, it probably will be a little rocky to begin with but I feel like by the time we kick it off to play, we'll be in decent conditioning," Allen says. "We probably haven't gotten the time we wanted to work on football specific things with the rules and restrictions we have, but I still think it'll be a good product. It's Texas high school football, it'll be good."

"Our guys have been working so hard that the break won't be a big deal for them," Hodges says. "We're going to send them stuff to do on their own in isolation. If August 3 is the date we can get going, they'll be ready to go that day and it's going to be great. We're a lot more worried about keeping them healthy right now than having them in whatever shape they need to be in August."