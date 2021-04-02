x
Sports

2021 National Signing Day Coverage

More than a dozen athletes from around the Brazos Valley signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers in college
Credit: KAGS-TV

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Rudder

Keithron Lee - Texas, Football

Amanda Ferris - University of Houston, Soccer

Tiana Mathis - UTPD, Basketball

Gracie Menchaca - Hill College, Volleyball

A&M Consolidated

Eric Goodman - West Texas A&M, Football

Vince Sheffield - Navarro College, Football

Jaylon Walter - University of Lynchburg (VA), Football

Malik Ross - UMHB, Football

Kaitlyn Owens - Texas A&M, Swimming

Cooper McKenzie - Temple College, Baseball

Anthony Criscione - Simpson College, Wrestling

Huntsville

Ed Bobino - SFA, Football

Brian Bobino - Navarro College, Football

Jordan Woodberry - Navarro College, Football

Jadarian White - Navarro College, Football

Kenley Strange - Blinn, Softball

Kylie Woods - Concordia, Softball

Kylee Lehman - Navarro College, Softball

Madisonville

Brad Rudis - Texas A&M, Baseball

Grace Williamson - Temple College, Volleyball

Bryan

Kenny Collins - Texas A&M (preferred walk-on), Football  

Nico Bulhof - MIT, Football

Brenham

Keaton Altman - McNeese, Football

Hearne

Micah Smith - Eastern New Mexico, Football

Credit: KAGS-TV

Franklin

Keegan Wilson - Texas Lutheran, Football

Credit: KAGS-TV

Rockdale

Anthony Dansby - Blinn, Football

Ty Mayberry - UTPB, Football

College Station

Roderick Brown - Navarro College, Football

Lucas Sampson - Angelo State, Football

Owen Jebson - Texas A&M (preferred walk-on), Football 