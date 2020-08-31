Four Brazos Valley High School Football Teams Ranked in Week 2 Poll

The Calvert Trojans are the area's highest ranked team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Dave Campbell's Texas Football released its Week 2 High School Football rankings on Monday and four Brazos Valley teams are ranked in the top 10 of their respective classification.

In Class 3A DI, Rockdale comes in a number six after a big win over LaGrange on Friday. The Tigers did lose starting quarterback Jace Robinson for the foreseeable future in that game however, as he suffered a broken leg. Cameron Yoe also cracked the top ten, coming in at number nine after a 21-16 win over Mexia.

In Class 3A DII, Frankling dropped a spot from number eight to nine after a 21-20 loss to Lorena to open the season.

Despite losing in Week 1, Calvert actually moved up a spot in the Class 1A DII poll. The Trojans are now ranked second in the state, up from third last week. Calvert was knocked off the Borden County, the number three ranked team in Class 1A DI.