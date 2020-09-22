Dave Campbell's Texas High School Football Week 5 Rankings

Calvert and Lexington are tied for the highest ranked team in the Brazos Valley team

Dave Campbell's Texas Football released its Week 5 rankings on Monday and several Brazos Valley teams found numbers in front of their names.

5A, 6A and TAPPS schools also start playing this week, so expect those rankings to change moving forward, but A&M Consolidated starts the season at number 5 in Class 5A DII.

In class 3A DII, Lexington moves up a spot to number three while the Eagles Week 5 opponent, the Franklin Lions, move back into the top-10 at number 10.