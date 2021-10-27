Britton Named to SEC Soccer Community Service Team

In her third season in Aggieland, Britton registered her first career goals with scores against Sam Houston and Southern.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In an annual effort to acknowledge the good works of student-athletes both on and off the field, the Southeastern Conference announced the 2021 SEC Soccer Community Service Team on Wednesday. Senior midfielder Daria Britton was named to the team for her contributions to Texas A&M and the Bryan-College Station area, as well as in Haiti.

Britton led the soccer team’s Turn It Gold game where the Aggies raised over $25,000 in support of the fight against pediatric cancer. She has also done mission work in Haiti with the Mission of Hope. Britton also has given her time to work with Special Olympics of Texas, Erin’s Dream Race 5K, the Boys and Girls Club, and The Big Event, the largest single-day, student-led community service project in the country. She has also participated with the Aggie Soccer Youth Clinics as well as volunteered as a physical therapist at CHI St. Joseph.

In the athletic program, Britton has volunteered time on the 12th Man Foundation Collegiate Council, enhancing the foundation’s footprint through ambassadorship and student engagement.

In her third season in Aggieland, Britton registered her first career goals with scores against Sam Houston and Southern.

Britton joins a distinguished list of Aggies to be named to the SEC Community Service Team in the past decade, including Beth West (2012), Allie Bailey (’13, ’14), Sarah Shaw (’15, ’16), Haley Pounds (’17), Brittany Crabtree (’18), Olivia Ausmus (’19) and the entire team (’20).

This is the 17th year for the SEC Community Service Team for women’s soccer. All league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with the concept beginning with football in 1994.