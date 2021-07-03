Broadus Tosses No-Hitter; Softball Splits Day Two of Reveille Classic

The lone run was all it took for Aggie pitcher, Kelsey Broadus to successfully throw her first career no-hitter.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball continued its play in the Reveille Classic, recording a win against Campbell 1-0, followed by a nail-biter loss to No. 25 (USA TODAY/NFCA) Tennessee on Saturday at Davis Diamond.

Texas A&M moves to 10-3, while Campbell and Tennessee sit at 5-7 and 15-1, respectively.

In game one, the Aggies broke through in the third inning. The offense capitalized on a throwing error produced from a bunt laid down by Kelbi Fortenberry, scoring walked batter Rylen Wiggins.

The lone run was all it took for Aggie pitcher, Kelsey Broadus to successfully throw her first career no-hitter. The last time a Texas A&M pitcher achieved this milestone was in 2018.

Broadus (1-1) tossed the complete seven innings in her third start of the season. The Albany, Oregon, native delivered her 400th career strikeout, adding 12 more in the outing, smashing her previous career high as an Aggie of four. The lefty was one ring-up shy of tying her career high at Boise State (13).

In game two, the Lady Vols loaded the bases in the top of third inning, but Trinity Cannon fielded back-to-back ground balls gunning out the lead runners at home. Third baseman Dani Elder capped off the inning fielding a groundout of her own.

Three scoreless innings passed before Tennessee tallied two runs off back-to-back homers by Kiki Milloy and Ivy Davis.

The Maroon & White responded by belting two back-to back home runs of their own, in solo shot fashion from Makinzy Herzog and Trinity Cannon.

With a 2-2 game, Tennessee loaded the bases and took the lead off a wild pitch.

Grace Uribe tossed 5.0 innings of work, scattering seven hits on three earned runs, while handing out two strikeouts. Makinzy Herzog pitched 2.0 innings of relief, striking out four of the six batters she faced.

Tennessee's Ashley Rogers fanned 10 in her 7.0 innings pitched, allowing three hits and one walk.

KEY INNINGS

vs. Campbell

B3 | Rylen Wiggins walked before Kelbi Fortenberry reached first on a throwing error, making it to third, scoring Wiggins. Texas A&M 1, Campbell 0

vs. Tennessee

T4 | Kiki Milloy and Ivy Davis opened the frame with back-to-back home runs. Texas A&M 0, Tennessee 2

B5 | Makinzy Herzog homered down the left field line. Trinity Cannon blasted a solo shot over the left field wall. Texas A&M 2, Tennessee 2

T6 | Madison Webber reached first on a walk before Rylie West's single to the pitcher advanced pinch runner Anna Fox. Kaitlin Parsons singled to third base, advancing the runners to second and third. Parsons advanced to second on a wild pitch as West advanced to third, and Fox scored. Tennessee 3, Texas A&M 2

Top Offensive Players:

vs. Campbell

vs. Tennessee

Makinzy Herzog| 1-for-3, HR

Trinity Cannon|1- for-3, HR

Pitching Breakdown:

vs. Campbell

Kelsey Broadus (1-1) – 7.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 12 SO, 4 BB

vs. Tennessee

Grace Uribe (3-1) – 5.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 SO, 4 BB

Makinzy Herzog – 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, 0 BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

Opening Statement…

"I didn't think we had a lot of quality at-bats early on against Tennessee, and we were up against a good pitcher. We made some adjustments as we went along. It was great to see [Makinzy] Herzog and [Trinity] Cannon go up there and put us right back in it. The story of the game was our pitchers being able to manage high-pressure situations. They got themselves into some jams and responded well. Defensively I think we did a really nice job. We made the plays that we needed to make. We saw more quality at-bats once we slowed the game down there towards the end."

On her takeaways from the game against Tennessee…

"I think we take away that in order to compete with a team like Tennessee, you have to bring it from the first out. You have to bring it. You have to have the energy and enthusiasm and be very intentional with what we were doing. I think we learned that as we went along. So I want us to be a team that can do that from the beginning instead of waiting for something good to happen. It shows our youth, and it's going to take a commitment from our team to put ourselves into a space of 'we expect to be a top-25 team.' We expect to be a team that drives the energy of a game. We have to control that."

On Kelsey Broadus' 400th career strikeout and no-hitter against Campbell…

"I'm really excited for Kelsey. When you think about how her season started in an Aggie uniform, it didn't go so well for her. She's shown a lot of maturity in how she has managed every opportunity since then. That's her first career no-hitter. She's never had a no-hitter before in college, and she's pitched in a heck of a lot of games. So for her to come here and do that, given how our team was performing offensively, we needed every strikeout and every out she created for us. I'm just really proud of her."

Senior pitcher Kelsey Broadus

On her mindset in the circle today…

"In either the fifth or sixth inning, I looked up at the scoreboard and I was like, 'huh.' There was a zero up on the scoreboard. Coach Snider always tells us that any pressure is good pressure, and good pressure is a privilege. So I just used that pressure to my advantage."

On earning her first career no-hitter…