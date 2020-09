Bryan has one confirmed positive case within the program and the amount of players in close contact with the individual has caused the cancelation.

BRYAN, Texas — Due to COVID-19, Bryan's Thursday night contest at College Park has been canceled. Bryan has one confirmed positive case within the program and the amount of players in close contact with the individual has caused the cancelation.

This is a bummer, because we were all excited to see the Vikings build off a 31 to 20 season opening win over Waller..