Bryan ISD names Ricky Tullos as the Bryan Vikings new head football coach

BRYAN, Texas — A veteran football coach with a state championship and extensive playoff experience is heading to

Bryan High School to serve as the next coach of the Bryan Vikings Football program.

Ricky Tullos comes to Bryan from Pearland High School, where his teams made the playoffs all four seasons he served as head coach, including winning a district championship.

Prior to that, Tullos served as the head football coach at George Ranch High School, winning the 5A Division 1 State Championship in 2015 with an undefeated 16-0 season.

“I can’t wait to get to Bryan and build relationships with our students, their families, our school and

community,” Coach Tullos said. “Coming to Bryan feels like coming home for me and my family. This

is where we want to be, and we’re excited to immerse ourselves into the Bryan community and give

everything we have.”

Tullos was hired following an extensive process that included feedback from Bryan High School

football players, campus faculty, community advisory groups and community leaders.

Interest in the position was very high, with close to 80 coaches applying.

“To bring in someone of Coach Tullos’ caliber and character reinforces that the position of head

football coach and athletic coordinator at Bryan High School is highly respected around the state,”

said Bryan ISD Interim Superintendent Ginger Carrabine. “We were able to hire someone who

matches the feedback we received from so many stakeholders, has a proven track record of winning,

including a state championship, and has a passion to connect with students and their families at Bryan

High School. We could not be more excited.”

About the Hire

Ricky Tullos has more than 21 years of experience coaching high school football, beginning as a

defensive coordinator/assistant baseball coach at Splendora High School before moving on to a

position as the passing coordinator, varsity wide receivers and assistant golf coach at Magnolia High

School.

In 2007, Tullos returned to his high school alma mater, taking over as the athletic director/head

football coach at Cleveland High School. There, his teams were undefeated district champions twice

and finished ranked #16 in the final 2008 Class 3A State Rankings. Tullos was also twice selected as

district coach of the year.

After a season as co-defensive coordinator at Livingston High School, Tullos took over as the campus

athletic coordinator/head football coach at George Ranch High School in Richmond in 2011. His

teams were undefeated district champions twice at the 5A level, Tullos won multiple district, Fort Bend

County and Houston area coach of the year honors, was the 65th Annual Texas Sports Writers 5A

Coach of the Year in 2015, and lead George Ranch to an undefeated 2015 season culminating in a

state championship. His team was ranked 26 nationally in the 2015 MaxPreps Tour of Champions.

In 2018, Tullos took over the football program at Pearland High School, serving as athletic

coordinator/head football coach. He won the district championship and was named district coach of

the year. He led Pearland into the playoffs each season along with serving on the Texas High School

Coaches Association Board of Directors.

Tullos graduated from Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education in

Physical Education. While at Sam, he was a two-year letterman playing defensive back and special

teams. Prior to that, Tullos attended Navarro Junior College, where he also lettered two years playing

defensive back and special teams.