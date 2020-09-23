Bryan to Rely on Bulked Up Defense in 2020

Ross Rogers thinks this year's unit can be as good as the Vikings dominant defenses of the mid 2010s.

BRYAN, Texas — It took all of five minutes on Merrill Green Stadium to notice a significant difference in the 2020 version of the Bryan Vikings and last year's team.

Bryan's players looked bigger, stronger and faster. Head coach Ross Rogers said he noticed the change too, and credits his team for buying into the extended offseason that Covid-19 created.

The Vikings are moving to a new, Central-Texas based district in 2020, and will rely on its defense to keep them in games early on.

"We got good athletes, got a good scheme that fits them," Rogers says. "Length in the secondary, depth at linebackers, we have four, five, six guys up front and depth helps ya."