Bryan Vikings Eager to Prove Themselves in New District

It's been an unconventional offseason for the Vikings, and that's saying something for a veteran coach like Ross Rogers.

Football is back and that's at least some semblance of normalcy in today's world, but the process that's gotten us to this point has been anything but normal.

"If you do something long enough, you’ll see it all but I haven’t seen this," Bryan head football coach Ross Rogers says. "There’s no blueprint for this. We’re gong to get these kids in shape, not going to burn them out early because it's still a long summer ahead. We just lost a spring so we got to get as much back as we can."

There's a new found excitement at these summer workouts. The Vikings are no longer in the same district as the Cy-Fair schools, and are now in a new district with teams from the Temple and Killeen area. The move should help even out the playing field for Bryan, which is no longer the smallest school in its district.

"I'm very confident because we're working hard," senior tight end Blake Faldyn says. "The mentality this new group has is committed. I think we're putting in the most work."